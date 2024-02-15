Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 16,125 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,125 shares during the period. Twin Disc makes up 2.0% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.46% of Twin Disc worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 116,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Twin Disc by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Twin Disc Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TWIN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 18,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,315. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.80. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Twin Disc

(Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.