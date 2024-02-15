Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 179,895 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179,895 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 303.3% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of STRL traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.47. The company had a trading volume of 346,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

