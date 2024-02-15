Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of SP Plus worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.24.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

