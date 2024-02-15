Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 228,839 Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228,839 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.37% of Profire Energy worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Profire Energy by 54.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PFIE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,183. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.52. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Profire Energy Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

