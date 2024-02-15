Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 25,281 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,281 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Esquire Financial worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Esquire Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Esquire Financial stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 34,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $414.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 10.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $47,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,586.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

