Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 38,143 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,143 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.25% of ARC Document Solutions worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 88,217 shares during the period. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.76. 248,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

