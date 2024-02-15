Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,087 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.49% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 374,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.8 %

EBMT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. 14,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

