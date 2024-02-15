Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,823 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.87% of inTEST worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in inTEST in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in inTEST in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of INTT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 116,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

