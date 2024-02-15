Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,319 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Northwest Pipe accounts for about 1.9% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Northwest Pipe worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 9.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 27.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ NWPX traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.99. 33,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,273. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

