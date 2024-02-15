Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,684 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.25% of Great Ajax worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,315. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $132.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

AJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

