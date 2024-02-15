Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

PGRE stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

