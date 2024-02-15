Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PXT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Parex Resources stock opened at C$20.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$20.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

