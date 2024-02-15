Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 2,439 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 135.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 68,820 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. B. Riley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

SEDG opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.37. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

