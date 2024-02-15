Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 3,122 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Avangrid by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 39,937 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Avangrid by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

NYSE AGR opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $41.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

