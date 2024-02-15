Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 6,381 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,742,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 791.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,006,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 893,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $91.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

