Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 14.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,391 shares of company stock valued at $37,490,151 in the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Medpace Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $389.80 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $395.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.48 and its 200 day moving average is $275.10. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 70.16%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

