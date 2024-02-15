Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 112.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $169.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $175.34.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

