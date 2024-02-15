Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SIGI opened at $103.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $108.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.03.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.