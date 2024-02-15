Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $347.31 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $350.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.03 and its 200 day moving average is $282.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

