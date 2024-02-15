Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 4,438 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOLF. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $83.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

