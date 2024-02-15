Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 9,247 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 184.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $69.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.