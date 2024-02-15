Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.55% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 825.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMOG stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $154.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.26.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Profile

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

