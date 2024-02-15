Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 151.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,973,000 after buying an additional 114,212 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,280,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,165,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,552,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

