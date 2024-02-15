Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

KRC opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

