Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $113.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 209.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $165.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

