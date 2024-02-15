Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $855,000 Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,477,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,454,000 after buying an additional 335,926 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 297.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 335,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,645,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

