Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $862,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 224.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Masco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Masco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Masco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Masco Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

