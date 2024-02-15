Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $863,000 Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Up 1.0 %

EFX stock opened at $250.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.33 and a 200-day moving average of $210.98. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.21.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

