Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $889,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,652 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

