Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $908,000 Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $391.40 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $403.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

