Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $942,000 Stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 182.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth about $6,483,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth $7,112,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth $292,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

