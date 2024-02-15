Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Up 1.2 %

ACM stock opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 199.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $94.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.