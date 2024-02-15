Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Gentex by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gentex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Gentex Stock Up 0.3 %

Gentex stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

