Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth $87,475,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Repligen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $206.04 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $208.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.73 and a 200 day moving average of $166.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.50, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.04.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

