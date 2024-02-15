Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $825,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,166 shares of company stock worth $2,201,482. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

J opened at $144.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $145.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.