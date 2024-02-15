Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 1,850 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $231.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $234.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.39.

Several brokerages have commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

