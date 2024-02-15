Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 18,641 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 226.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $370,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

BATS:NUSC opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.