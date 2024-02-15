Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $193.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.26. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

