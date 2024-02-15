Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 378.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Get Our Latest Report on GRMN

Garmin Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $122.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.27. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $93.22 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.