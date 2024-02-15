Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $272.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.83. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.