Plancorp LLC Purchases 61 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $739.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $746.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $561.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.06.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.73.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

