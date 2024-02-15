Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on POWI. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations stock opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $68,131.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,092.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,329,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

