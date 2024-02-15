Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 44.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after buying an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $123,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,606.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $1,630,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,606.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,024 shares of company stock worth $1,874,702. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Stock Up 4.3 %

Primoris Services Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58.

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.