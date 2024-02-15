Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $4,045,101.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,813.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,887. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

