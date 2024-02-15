Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 192,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 42.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,883 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $291,060.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares in the company, valued at $96,597,307.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,883 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $291,060.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares in the company, valued at $96,597,307.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,252 shares of company stock worth $1,118,065. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

