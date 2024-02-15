Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

GOGL opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

