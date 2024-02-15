Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $130,000 Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ring Energy by 73.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 327,152 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ring Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ring Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 45,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Crum acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,006.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

About Ring Energy

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $258.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.73. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

