Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $163,000 Holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of BORR opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $986.61 million, a PE ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is -166.65%.

Borr Drilling Profile

(Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.