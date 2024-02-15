Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. boosted its position in Denny’s by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,049,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,179,000 after purchasing an additional 296,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,813,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Denny’s by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on DENN shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.
Denny’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $493.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.90%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Denny’s
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.
