Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 127.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 2.1 %

SB opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $464.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $4.47.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.