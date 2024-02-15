Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 127.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.
Safe Bulkers Stock Down 2.1 %
SB opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $464.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $4.47.
Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Safe Bulkers
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.